Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $31.47 Million in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,431,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,471,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Kindred Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 178,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $420.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a negative net margin of 529.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,574,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,035.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,600 shares of company stock worth $1,576,080. 13.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIN shares. Lake Street Capital cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.