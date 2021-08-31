Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $170.50 Million Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,131,830 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $170,497,000. Nuance Communications makes up about 1.6% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 1.09% of Nuance Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after acquiring an additional 979,055 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after acquiring an additional 851,924 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,256,000 after acquiring an additional 190,631 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,000 shares of company stock worth $15,594,680 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

