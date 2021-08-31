Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $70.96 Million Investment in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,730,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,962,000. Knoll makes up approximately 0.7% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 5.52% of Knoll as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNL. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the second quarter valued at $78,167,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the first quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 5,216.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 312,936 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the second quarter valued at about $8,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 261,327 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNL stock remained flat at $$25.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. Knoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

