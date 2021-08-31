Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 9,439 Shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,759,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Independence were worth $17,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Independence by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of ACQRU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 2,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.