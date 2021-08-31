Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 284.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $138,847.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,120.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $2,284,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

