Main Street Research LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 183,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $231,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.87. 300,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,242,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

