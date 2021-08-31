Main Street Research LLC Buys Shares of 5,740 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 202,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,627,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Match Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 50,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,209. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.02. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

