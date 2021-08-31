Main Street Research LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,877,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,486,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. 51,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,281. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.