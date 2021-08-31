Major Drilling Group International (MDI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Major Drilling Group International to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$128.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.75 million.

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$8.04 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of C$5.85 and a one year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.12. The company has a market cap of C$659.07 million and a P/E ratio of 67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

