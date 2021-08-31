Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 323,212 shares.The stock last traded at $16.87 and had previously closed at $17.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

