Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.71.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $164.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

