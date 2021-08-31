Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.71.
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $164.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.93.
In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
