Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce sales of $76.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,959.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $228.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.70 million to $291.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $755.25 million, with estimates ranging from $553.30 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MARA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,132,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,556,406. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 4.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.