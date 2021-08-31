Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 267,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,984,766. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.