Marietta Edmunds Zakas Sells 25,260 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MWA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 789,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 308,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

