Mark Newman Sells 3,691 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Mark Newman sold 3,691 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $129,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Newman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of The Chemours stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,620.00.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $56,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

