Mark P. Vergnano Sells 10,793 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 10,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CC opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on CC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after buying an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after buying an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Chemours by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after buying an additional 345,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

