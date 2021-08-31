Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) vs. Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services 39.87% 18.98% 3.68% Great Western Bancorp 33.10% 14.49% 1.26%

77.0% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Great Western Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services $103.36 million 2.59 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Great Western Bancorp $493.59 million 3.43 -$680.81 million $1.60 19.23

Marlin Business Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Western Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marlin Business Services and Great Western Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Western Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Great Western Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential downside of 40.40%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marlin Business Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Western Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Marlin Business Services has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.