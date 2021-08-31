Maro 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.33 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Maro has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $77.41 million and $3.33 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 948,205,231 coins and its circulating supply is 491,180,075 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

