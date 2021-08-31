Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

