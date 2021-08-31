Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

