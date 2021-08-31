Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

