Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the July 29th total of 34,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MHH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 10,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastech Digital by 25.4% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mastech Digital by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Mastech Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Mastech Digital by 409.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

