Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the July 29th total of 34,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of MHH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 10,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $22.98.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
