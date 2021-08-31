McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,386,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,768 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

