MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading Down 5.4%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. 932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $579.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.31.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $39,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $62,461.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $343,955. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 373,904 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 7.2% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 212,078 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 61.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

