Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,635,700 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 29th total of 2,197,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

MPNGF traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. 641,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,311. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. Meituan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

About Meituan

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

