Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

NYSE:MA opened at $353.05 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.92. The company has a market capitalization of $348.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

