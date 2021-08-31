Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires 2,348 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.