Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

