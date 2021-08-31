Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 201 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $701.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $614.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $260.79 and a one year high of $715.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

