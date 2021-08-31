Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 306 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

