Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 1,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.