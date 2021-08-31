Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

MESO traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 781,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $847.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

