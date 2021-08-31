Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $18.65 million and $263,695.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,885,224 coins and its circulating supply is 78,885,127 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.