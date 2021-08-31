Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Patten Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,778 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 19,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.71 and its 200 day moving average is $259.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

