Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,682. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.41 and its 200 day moving average is $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.