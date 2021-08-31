Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 648.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in HC2 by 565.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $289.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 11,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $45,540.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,270.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $282,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,085.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 255,601 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

