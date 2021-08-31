Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 205,964 BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIOL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 178,839 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 688,549 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOL stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

