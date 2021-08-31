Millennium Management LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 61.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Zovio were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zovio by 1,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Zovio by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZVO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Zovio Inc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

