Millennium Management LLC Invests $163,000 in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cadiz by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadiz by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

CDZI opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of -0.16. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

