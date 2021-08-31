Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $289,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.