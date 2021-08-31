Millennium Management LLC Sells 91,481 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nine Energy Service were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NINE opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.55.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. The company had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

