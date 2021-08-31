Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYSI. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at $119,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 29.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 117.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYSI. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

