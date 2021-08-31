Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after buying an additional 1,653,037 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at about $33,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after buying an additional 804,673 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at about $10,529,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

