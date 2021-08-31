Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $523.01

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.01 ($6.83) and traded as low as GBX 287.20 ($3.75). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 289.80 ($3.79), with a volume of 164,311 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 523.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.