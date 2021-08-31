Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Up 49.9% in August

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the July 29th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
MSBHF traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $30.14. 261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446. Mitsubishi has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.42.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
