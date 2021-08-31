Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Up 49.9% in August

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the July 29th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

MSBHF traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $30.14. 261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446. Mitsubishi has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

