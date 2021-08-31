Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,192 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $64,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 190,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $194.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average is $195.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

