Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,125 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $51,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,959,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in S&P Global by 113.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 294,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 283.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,015. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $446.29. The company has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

