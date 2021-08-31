Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 98,456 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 834,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $146,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5,025.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 413,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,326,000 after buying an additional 405,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.14. 516,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.15 billion, a PE ratio of 295.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

