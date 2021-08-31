Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,929 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $99,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 460,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after buying an additional 74,223 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,244,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,580 shares of company stock worth $6,959,966 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 357,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642,131. The stock has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.