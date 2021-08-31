MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Update

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

MIXT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

